Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,582. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

