Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PLD traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 210,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.