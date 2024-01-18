Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
