Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 272 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,605. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

