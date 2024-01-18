Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,753 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $69,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.33. 664,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

