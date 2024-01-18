Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

