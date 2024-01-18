Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,798. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $683.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $686.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

