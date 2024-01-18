Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 388 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

DIS traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482,787. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

