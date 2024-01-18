Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $11.27 on Thursday, reaching $370.15. 882,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,509. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $374.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.