Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.76. 742,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,889. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

