Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.49 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Boeing by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.98. 7,066,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,090,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.95. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.