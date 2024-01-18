Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.23 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.23. 236,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

