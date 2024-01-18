Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $32,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,632 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

