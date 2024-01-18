Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,689 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

