Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $137,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $317,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,386.4% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,629. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $596.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.04. The stock has a market cap of $588.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

