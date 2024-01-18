NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Boosted by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up about 2.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NiSource Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,246. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

