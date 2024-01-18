Northern Technologies International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
Northern Technologies International Price Performance
NTIC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 13,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180. The company has a market cap of $114.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $13.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
