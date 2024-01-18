Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,586 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in Copart by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 124,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 90.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 185,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 81.8% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 514,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 335,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

