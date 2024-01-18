Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

