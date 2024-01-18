Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,833. The company has a market capitalization of $434.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $159.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

