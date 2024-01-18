Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.35. The company had a trading volume of 468,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,737. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

