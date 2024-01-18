Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

