Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 256,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,080. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

