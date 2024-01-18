Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. 135,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,180. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

