Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 506,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 375,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,231. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

