Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 1,930,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,524. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

