Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $106.95. 360,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,749. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

