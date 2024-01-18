Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.64. 975,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $439.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

