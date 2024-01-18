Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $455.62. 96,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

