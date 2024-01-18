Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,570. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.