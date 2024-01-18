NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.82 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

