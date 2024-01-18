NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.82 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.
About NortonLifeLock
