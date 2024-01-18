Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

