Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $126,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 0.8 %

NVS traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.40. 489,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,703. The stock has a market cap of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

