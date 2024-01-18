NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.94. NovoCure shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 130,919 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

