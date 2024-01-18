Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

