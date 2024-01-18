Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.98

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

