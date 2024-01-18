Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

