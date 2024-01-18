Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.