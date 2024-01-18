Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.12% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,784,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 98,039.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 352,942 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

