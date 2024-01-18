Nwam LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

Accenture stock opened at $353.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.50 and a 200-day moving average of $321.64. The company has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $357.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

