Nwam LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 1,089,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.