Nwam LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $153.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.09 and a 12-month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

