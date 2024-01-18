Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

