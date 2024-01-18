Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

