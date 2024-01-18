Nwam LLC Sells 13,676 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

