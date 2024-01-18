Nwam LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

