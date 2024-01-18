Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBIN opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

