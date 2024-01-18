NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 162.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.81.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $205.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.