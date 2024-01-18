NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $255.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.81.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

