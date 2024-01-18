O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $22.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 569,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

