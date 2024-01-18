Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

